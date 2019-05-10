ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $289,716.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/esco-technologies-inc-ese-shares-sold-by-pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc.html.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.