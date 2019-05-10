Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Emerson Electric Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

EMR opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $430,663,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,802.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,095,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,092,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

