Equifax (EFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.55 million.Equifax also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

EFX stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Equifax and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

