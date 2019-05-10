ePlus Inc. (PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 1,566 Shares

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $148,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

