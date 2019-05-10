Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 69,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 13,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $248.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/enterprise-bank-trust-co-acquires-new-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.