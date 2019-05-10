Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $66,774,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $179.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

