Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

