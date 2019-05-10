EMCORE (EMKR) Announces Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. EMCORE updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.16. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMKR. B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EMCORE (EMKR) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/emcore-emkr-announces-earnings-results.html.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.