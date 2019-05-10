Element Fleet Management (EFN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.73. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$4.62 and a 12-month high of C$10.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.899999924910614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

