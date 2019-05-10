El Paso Electric (EE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.36 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.83%. El Paso Electric updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.45 EPS.

NYSE EE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1,552.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “El Paso Electric (EE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/el-paso-electric-ee-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-29-eps.html.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.