El Paso Electric (EE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.36 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.83%. El Paso Electric updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.45 EPS.
NYSE EE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $64.35.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of El Paso Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of El Paso Electric from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
About El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.
