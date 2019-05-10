El Nino Ventures (ELN) Stock Price Up 16.7%

El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 166,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 35,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67.

About El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

