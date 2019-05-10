Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $2.72 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.01212348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001459 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00088024 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,638,556 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

