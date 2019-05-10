EI Group’s (EIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EI Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217.86 ($2.85).

Get EI Group alerts:

Shares of EI Group stock opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.39. EI Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125.60 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.