Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $546.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,544,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,026,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

