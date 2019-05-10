ECN Capital (ECN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.00. The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 572249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECN. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.16.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.330000019596201 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/ecn-capital-ecn-reaches-new-1-year-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.