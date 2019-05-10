ECN Capital (ECN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.16.

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.83. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$4.60.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.17 million. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.330000019596201 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.09%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

