Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 9,992 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $801,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,553. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8,639.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $524,126,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,615 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7,553.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

