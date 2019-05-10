East West Bancorp (EWBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s first-quarter 2019 results were adversely impacted by lower non-interest income and rise in expenses and provisions. Continued rise in operating expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality and significant exposure to risky loan portfolios are major near-term concerns. However, increase in loans and deposits along with relatively higher interest rates and strong balance sheet position are expected to support the company’s revenue growth. Also, its dividend payment policy seems impressive and will likely enahnce shareholder value.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 611,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,697. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 547,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in East West Bancorp by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 1,021,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,751,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

