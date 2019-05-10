Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,127,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 397,318 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,892,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after buying an additional 714,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 166,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 855,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $870.45 million, a PE ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 0.88. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,242,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,717 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-9-62-million-holdings-in-tpi-composites-inc-tpic.html.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.