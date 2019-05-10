Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $689,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 318.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

