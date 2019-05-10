Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,766 shares of company stock worth $3,239,433 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $142.65 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/dupont-capital-management-corp-decreases-holdings-in-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.