Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 107,159 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $187,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,428,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,238,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,096,000 after purchasing an additional 405,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

