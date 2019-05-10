DIMCOIN (DIM) Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $156,565.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00304525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00911614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00140009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004817 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

