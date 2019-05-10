DEW (DEW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DEW has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $4.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEW token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC and BigONE. In the last week, DEW has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00296828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00880853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00136831 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DEW Token Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one . DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

