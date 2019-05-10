Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,493 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 800,798.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 512,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 512,511 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rev Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,002,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

