Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX opened at $382.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.51. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.75 and a 52-week high of $394.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

