Dether 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $344.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Dether has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $689,578.00 and $344.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.08228983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035749 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001354 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.