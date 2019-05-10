Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 407,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,792,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $86.83 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/destination-wealth-management-increases-holdings-in-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.