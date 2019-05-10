Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $324,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,554,538 shares of company stock worth $175,828,075 and sold 145,901 shares worth $8,125,848. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

WARNING: “Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-shares-sold-by-boys-arnold-co-inc.html.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.