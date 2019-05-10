Danaher (DHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher's shares have outperformed the industry. In first-quarter of 2019, the company’s earnings and sales beat estimates by 5.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Danaher believes that sturdier demand for innovative products, effective Danaher Business System (“DBS”) implementation and shareholder-friendly policies will likely bolster profitability going forward. Also, it anticipates that the acquisition of General Electric Company’s BioPharma business will complement its biologics workflow solutions of the Life Sciences segment. Also, the divestiture of its dental business will boost its competency. However, rising cost of sales and unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue to restrict Danaher’s growth. For 2019, the company lowered adjusted earnings per share guidance from $4.75-$4.85 to $4.72-$4.80, primarily reflecting dilutive impact of funds raised for the BioPharma buyout.”

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $131.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $406,330.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,761 shares of company stock valued at $54,983,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

