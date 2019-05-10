Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $747,082,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,666 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,836,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,129,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 907,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 678.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 744,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 648,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

DHR stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,761 shares of company stock worth $54,983,097 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

