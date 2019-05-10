Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $72,000 in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,251 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 22.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $63.18 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Cree’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

