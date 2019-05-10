DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $232,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $259,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

