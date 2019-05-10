DA Davidson Boosts Roku (ROKU) Price Target to $92.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Roku to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded Roku from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.15.

Roku stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,752,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,338. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.38 and a beta of 3.61. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $86.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $9,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $2,404,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,365,026 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Roku by 3,687.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

