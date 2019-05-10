D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 506,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 295,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 125,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,738,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,666 shares of company stock worth $350,492. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.01. 55,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Buckingham Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-stake-lowered-by-optimum-investment-advisors.html.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.