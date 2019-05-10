Curo Group (CURO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Get Curo Group alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CURO stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Curo Group has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $568.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 3.74.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 587.61%. The firm had revenue of $277.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,836 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 1,236.9% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 659,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 340,257 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,063,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 239,587 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.