Curecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $20,546.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.01207782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001457 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,138,391 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

