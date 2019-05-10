Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $37,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Stock

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $51.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

