Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,003,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,649 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $39,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $21,033,520.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,164,507.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 792,811 shares of company stock worth $24,937,276. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Twitter Inc (TWTR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/cullen-frost-bankers-inc-acquires-shares-of-1000-twitter-inc-twtr.html.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.