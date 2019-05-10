Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have underperformed the industry, over the past three months. The first-quarter 2019 results indicated top-line strength, elevated expenses and provisions. The company’s significant exposure to real estate in its loan portfolio remains a concern. Further, rising costs, mainly resulting from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are likely to grow. Nevertheless, continued deterioration in credit quality will likely escalate borrowing costs for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFR. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.89.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $101.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $377,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $3,037,226. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9,679.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,249,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,652,000 after purchasing an additional 600,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $44,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

