Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,727 Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $26,939,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,814,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,350,530,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,959 shares of company stock worth $109,672,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/cubic-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-1727-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.