CSP (CSPI) Releases Earnings Results

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 18.67%.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $12.85 on Friday. CSP has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

