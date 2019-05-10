Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $374.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $259.48 and a 12-month high of $378.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price objective on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

