Cree (CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Cree and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.89.

CREE traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 55,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.37, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Cree has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.73 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cree by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cree by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cree by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,279 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Cree by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 308,607 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

