Cree (CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Cree and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.89.
CREE traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. 55,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.37, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Cree has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cree by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cree by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cree by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,279 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Cree by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 308,607 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.