Credit Suisse Group Raises Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Price Target to $90.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.42.

Shares of ESPR opened at $50.83 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,469,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.89 per share, with a total value of $2,494,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,522,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,760,673.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,550 and sold 48,329 shares valued at $2,280,206. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

