Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €8.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.08 ($10.55).

CBK stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €7.57 ($8.80). The company had a trading volume of 5,176,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of €11.06 ($12.86).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

