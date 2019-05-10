Creative Planning Invests $385,000 in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,978,000. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,690,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR opened at $19.93 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

