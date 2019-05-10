Craig Hallum Downgrades Stamps.com (STMP) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stamps.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,668. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

