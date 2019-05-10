Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BREW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,247. The stock has a market cap of $295.01 million, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.40. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BREW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $39,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

