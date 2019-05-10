COZ Price Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (COZ)

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. COZ has a market capitalization of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COZ token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00301437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00905951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00137797 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00001059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About COZ

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. COZ’s official website is www.coinzest.co.kr

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

